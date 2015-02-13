Déjà Vu All Over Again: Northeast Braces For Another Blizzard

It's just won't stop for our poor neighbors in the northeast.

Boston, for example, has already seen the snowiest February on record after a parade of three storms dumped more than three feet of snow. Well that record is about to be crushed: The National Weather Service is predicting another blizzard this weekend, expected to bring another foot of snow in Boston and as much as 16 inches in coastal Maine.

Boston.com meteorologist David Epstein writes:

"If this was any other winter this would be a big storm, but after the past two weeks, I think many us would be happy if we can just keep this under a foot. Amazing how perspectives change isn't it? Winds are going to howl Sunday morning and it will be the falling temperatures and the wind which make this a tough storm."

Three states — Michigan, Maine and Massachusetts — are under a blizzard warning and after the snow and intense winds die down, the temperatures will plummet to 20 to 30 degrees below normal.

The storm will usher in the coldest air of the winter. Weather.com reports:

"Sunday could be the coldest day of this extended cold snap for many in the Northeast. January 2004 is the last time New York City failed to climb above 15 degrees for a high, and New York hasn't registered a high between 10 and 14 degrees since January 1994. Depending on how fast temperatures fall Saturday night (highs are measured midnight to midnight), New York could have its coldest day in over two decades. Howling northwest winds will only magnify the misery with subzero wind chills.

"Buffalo, New York could see a high of zero degrees on Sunday. The city has not had a high of zero degrees or lower since January 1994.

"Parts of the Catskills and Adirondacks in upstate New York may stay below zero all day Sunday."

We'll close with a picture posted on Instagram that likely represents popular opinion:

