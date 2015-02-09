Widow Has Autographed Photo Of Shoeless Joe Jackson Authenticated

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a lesson for anyone who gives a friend or spouse a hard time over a hobby. Sharon Bowen did not get why her late husband kept a scrapbook with old photos of Cleveland baseball players. Well, now she is glad he did. It turns out there's an autographed photo of Shoeless Joe Jackson, the outfielder banned from baseball after fixing the 1919 World Series. An AP story says Jackson was illiterate and mostly signed paychecks and legal documents. The photo could sell for as much as a hundred-thousand bucks.