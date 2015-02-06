College Students Warned Of Missing Snake

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. All staff emails can be so mundane. Due to weather, office is closed, telework in effect or an iPhone was found in the break room. Well, all staff and students at Castleton State College in Vermont were emailed this week with two tidbits. One, there's a tropical snake being kept in the zoology lab on campus, and two, the snake is now missing. How the lab lost its 4-foot-long Brazilian rainbow boa constrictor is not clear. But don't worry, the email said, the snake only eats mice. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.