R.I. State Representative Wants Outdated Laws Scrapped

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Rhode Island state representative John Edwards is sick of laws that have, quote, "no relevance in 2015." He's trying to form a committee to scrap outdated laws. And here's what's in it for you, Rhode Island residents, if he gets his way. You may now have the right to collect unlimited - unlimited - seaweed from public beaches to use as fertilizer. You'll have the right to swear without risking a $5 fine. And you'll be free to feed garbage to a swine without a permit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.