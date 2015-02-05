© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

R.I. State Representative Wants Outdated Laws Scrapped

Published February 5, 2015 at 6:22 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Rhode Island state representative John Edwards is sick of laws that have, quote, "no relevance in 2015." He's trying to form a committee to scrap outdated laws. And here's what's in it for you, Rhode Island residents, if he gets his way. You may now have the right to collect unlimited - unlimited - seaweed from public beaches to use as fertilizer. You'll have the right to swear without risking a $5 fine. And you'll be free to feed garbage to a swine without a permit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.