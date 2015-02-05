Audience Members Face A Hungry Zombie In A Locked Room

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And if "The Walking Dead" doesn't feel quite real enough, there's a way you can put yourself in the same room with a zombie, an actor dressed as one anyway. It's called "Trapped In A Room With A Zombie," part problem-solving game and part interactive theater.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

"Trapped In A Room With A Zombie." You've totally sold me, Renee. I'm there after the show. Here's how this works. People get locked in a room, and they have to solve puzzles while a chained up zombie moves closer every few minutes. If the players haven't solved the puzzle and found the room's key after an hour, they get eaten.

MONTAGNE: It's not real. But if it were, humanity might be in trouble. According to the AP, groups at the Detroit location only succeed about 30 percent of the time. You are listening to MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.