Zamboni Driver Arrested For DUI At N.D. Rink

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Having ice with a drink can be good. Mixing drinks with ice, not so cool. A Zamboni driver in North Dakota was arrested for a DUI at the rink. He was treating the ice at a girl's hockey game in Fargo when spectators noticed his driving was erratic. He slammed the big machine into the boards. The good news - no one was on the ice at the time. Sadly, they could not find another Zamboni driver in time, but the hometown Lady Eagles of Davies High battled rough ice and won 5-4. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.