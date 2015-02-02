© 2021
Super Bowl XLIX Was Most Watched Show In TV History

By Eyder Peralta
Published February 2, 2015 at 5:08 PM EST
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 to win Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.
Super Bowl XLIX, a thrilling contest that came down to an unbelievable interception in the fourth quarter, has become the most watched show in television history.

According to numbers released by the ratings agency Nielsen, 114.4 million Americans tuned in to watch the Patriots beat the Seahawks 28 to 24 on Sunday.

In a press release, NBC, which televised the game, said that it surpassed the 2014 Super Bowl by 2 million viewers.

Per NBC, here are top 8 most-watched TV broadcasts in history:

  • 114.4 Million – Super Bowl XLIX, NBC (Last Night's Game)

  • 112.2 Million – Super Bowl XLVIII, FOX (Feb. 2014)

  • 111.3 Million – Super Bowl XLVI, NBC (Feb. 2012)

  • 111.0 Million – Super Bowl XLV, FOX (Feb. 2011)

  • 108.7 Million – Super Bowl XLVII, CBS (Feb. 2013)

  • 106.5 Million – Super Bowl XLIV, CBS (Feb. 2010)

  • 106.0 Million – M.A.S.H. Finale, CBS (Feb. 1983)

  • 98.7 Million – Super Bowl XLIII, NBC (Feb. 2009)

