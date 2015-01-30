Richard Sherman Is On Baby Watch

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Richard Sherman is in suspense. The Seattle Seahawks' cornerback is preparing for the Super Bowl Sunday. He's also preparing to be a father. His girlfriend is expecting a son. Mr. Sherman says he's hoping the boy will wait to make an appearance until after the game. And he's right to hope that. Telling the mother of your child the you missed the birth because of the Super Bowl is a pretty good excuse, and yet we suspect not quite good enough. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.