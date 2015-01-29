© 2021
Jordan Demands Proof Of Life From ISIS Militants

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 29, 2015 at 9:54 AM EST
Relatives of Jordanian pilot Lt. Muath al-Kaseasbeh, who was captured by ISIS militants in Syria, protest Tuesday in front of the royal palace in Amman, Jordan. Jordan has suggested it might be willing to hold a prisoner exchange for his release.
Jordan is asking the so-called Islamic State to prove that a pilot the group is holding is still alive.

Mohammed al-Momani, a spokesman for the Jordanian government, said the government is seeking proof of life before it releases Sajida al-Rishawi, an Iraqi woman who was convicted in relation to a deadly attack on a hotel in Amman.

As we reported, the Islamic State was said to have released a video Wednesday that called for al-Rishawi's release before sunset Thursday. If not, the video said, the group would kill Lt. Muath al-Kaseasbeh.

The AP reports that al-Momani's statement casts doubt on whether the Jordanian government will meet that deadline.

The Sunni extremists are also holding Kenji Goto, a Japanese journalist.

Reuters quotes al-Momani as saying that Jordan is "coordinating with Japanese authorities on an effort to secure the release of Japanese hostage."

