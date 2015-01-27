Thieves With A Guilty Conscience Return Stolen Items

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A Boy Scout troop in Montana got its camping gear back after thieves had a change of heart. After taking the gear and a trailer worth about $7,000, the thieves left a note on the windshield of a car in a church parking lot saying they felt guilty and directing the scouts from Troop 373 where to find their stuff. There might not be a merit badge in that, but Scoutmaster Rick Lindholm was happy that the thieves had done a good deed.