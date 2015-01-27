© 2021
Rhode Island School Releases Snow Day Video

Published January 27, 2015 at 7:06 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Of all the ways to declare a snow day, this may be the best. The Moses Brown School in Providence, R.I., released a music video featuring the head of schools.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC VIDEO, "SCHOOL IS CLOSED")

MATT GLENDINNING: (Singing) School is closed, school is closed 'cause it snowed so much last night. School is closed, school is closed, so I stay at home and sit tight.

INSKEEP: So that song will be stuck in your head all day. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.