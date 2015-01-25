© 2021
Several Killed In Egypt Amid Clashes Marking Anniversary Of Uprising

By Scott Neuman
Published January 25, 2015 at 11:17 AM EST
Protester chant slogans in downtown Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday to mark the fourth anniversary of of the 2011 uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak. Several people have been killed in clashes with security forces.
At least nine people are dead in the Egyptian capital following clashes between police and Islamist protesters marking the fourth anniversary of 2011 uprising that ousted then-President Hosni Mubarak.

The Associated Press said nine people had been killed, but Reuters and ITV News put the figure at 11. Both agencies cited unnamed security officials.

The AP says another 13 people were injured in clashes in the Matariyah area of the capital.

Reuters notes:

"The anniversary is a test of whether Islamists and liberal activists facing one of Egypt's toughest crackdowns have the resolve to challenge the U.S.-backed government once again.

"Security forces have been stamping out dissent in Egypt since then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ousted elected president Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in July 2013 after mass protests against his rule."

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
