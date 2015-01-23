What Is ... 'Morning Edition'?
UNIDENTIFIED MAN: (Announcing) This is "Jeopardy."
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
It's actually MORNING EDITION. I'm David Greene. But did you catch "Jeopardy" last night?
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY")
TODD COLEMAN: National Public Radio for 800.
GREENE: We were the Daily Double and the contestant wagered all of his money.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY")
ALEX TREBEK: Steve Inskeep and David Greene host this show in the a.m. in D.C. Renee Montagne, not far from us here in Culver City.
GREENE: Come on, Todd Coleman of River Falls, Wisconsin - you can do it.
(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY")
COLEMAN: What is Marketplace?
TREBEK: Oh, no. What is Morning Edition.
GREENE: That's right, it's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.