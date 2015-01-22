Police Chase Ends In Ohio Prison's Parking Lot

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Police in Toledo, Ohio, tried to stop a car early yesterday morning. The vehicle sped away, leading to a brief pursuit that ended in a convenient location - the Toledo Correctional Institution. After circling the facility, the driver ran over one of those rows of metal spikes - oops. All four tires were punctured. The driver is facing resisting arrest as well as vandalism for ramming the gate of the prison parking lot.