© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Man Cited In Georgia For DWE: Driving While Eating

Published January 21, 2015 at 7:03 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Some states, like Georgia, don't look kindly on enjoying a double quarter-pound cheeseburger behind the wheel. Madison Turner was ticketed for distracted driving. He says the officer told him, you just can't go down the road eating a hamburger. You might want to consider moving north to New Hampshire, which seems to have a friendlier relationship with meat. The state just released scratch-and-sniff lottery tickets that smell like bacon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.