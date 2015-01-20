© 2021
Chinese Prisoners Inovate How To Get Out Of Jail

Published January 20, 2015 at 7:31 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In China, inventing stuff is a very good way of spending time in jail. That's because a law allows certain prison terms to be commuted for convicts who come up with serious technical innovations, which The Beijing Youth Daily reports has led to a brisk business in getting-out-of-jail patents. For as little as $1,100, wealthier inmates are buying patents, leading one Weibo-it (ph) to dub prisons China's Nobel Prize centers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.