35 Years Later, Guy With Metal Detector Finds Lost Class Ring

Published January 12, 2015 at 6:11 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In 1979, Robert Fowler was a teenager catching some waves on a California beach. His class ring slipped off into the Pacific, lost for good he figured. Fast-forward 35 years, and Larry Feurzeig was on that beach with a metal detector. He found the ring, which had the initials for Robert Fowler and his high school. Larry tracked down Robert. He handed over the ring. Robert gave Larry some champagne. Robert's fingers are bigger now, but the ring fit perfectly on his wife. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.