United In Grief, Cartoonists Show Solidarity With 'Charlie Hebdo'
Soon after news of the deadly attack on the office of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, this old New Yorker cartoon began to make the rounds on Twitter.
This prescient cartoon was actually by Michael Shaw, presented by Bob Mankoff in this articlehttp://t.co/wBzxL9UpT8 pic.twitter.com/qDmIPfsUu7— John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) January 7, 2015
It captured much of what many cartoonists around the world felt upon hearing the news.
David Pope, the political cartoonist for The Canberra Times in Australia, shared this image:
Can't sleep tonight, thoughts with my French cartooning colleagues, their families and loved ones #CharlieHebdo pic.twitter.com/LqIMRCHPgK— David Pope (@davpope) January 7, 2015
Some images were more provocative — such as this one from Dutch political cartoonist Ruben L. Oppenheimer:
#CharlieHebdo pic.twitter.com/15O4YC2KWg— Ruben L. Oppenheimer 🏴☠️ (@RLOppenheimer) January 7, 2015
The Washington Post's Ann Telnaes also expressed her solidarity:
#JeSuisCharlie: Cartoonists react to the Charlie Hebdo massacre in Paris http://t.co/Ush2eQPO1F (@anntelnaes) pic.twitter.com/KQa0762OAg— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 7, 2015
And the cartoonist at the Montreal Gazette offered his religious views:
Gazette podcast with James Mennie on Charlie Hebdo #charliehebdo, #JesuisCharlie http://t.co/FwVwYCoZTc pic.twitter.com/6PtI2QMxBn— Terry Mosher (@TerryMosher1) January 7, 2015
Satish Acharya, an editorial cartoonist in India, said:
The little weapon! #CharlieHebdo #cartoon pic.twitter.com/VFFZD2f8Rz— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) January 7, 2015
Gary Varvel, the political cartoonist for the Indianapolis Star, noted:
My response to the terror attack on #CharlieHebdo. http://t.co/TxQICVIUZs @indystar pic.twitter.com/WhEgFVC7Ik— varvel (@varvel) January 7, 2015
The Spanish satirical publication El Jueves said it was a bad time for humor.
January 7, 2015
France's Le Monde expressed its solidarity with Charlie Hebdo.
De tout coeur avec Charlie Hebdo. pic.twitter.com/8KwTipn3Wp— PLANTU (@plantu) January 7, 2015
And James MacLeod, an editorial cartoonist with the Courier and Press in Evansville, Ind., depicted the tragedy this way:
#JeSuisCharlie pic.twitter.com/FPYIswn625— DrMacLeodCartoons Says Please Wear A Mask (@MacLtoons) January 7, 2015