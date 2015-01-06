© 2021
Wayne State University Releases Annual Word Lists

Published January 6, 2015 at 6:20 AM EST

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Linda Wertheimer. The Word Warriors of Detroit's Wayne State University have released their annual list of words in line for a comeback. There's caterwaul, a howling or wailing noise; rapscallion, a mischievous person; and flapdoodle, nonsense. Lake Superior State University suggests terms to be banished, including bae and polar vortex. Are they now reduced to flapdoodle? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.