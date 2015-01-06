© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Explosion At Fireworks Warehouse In Colombia Makes For Amazing Video

By Eyder Peralta
Published January 6, 2015 at 8:51 AM EST

This past Sunday, a cameraman for the Colombian network Caracol was dispatched to cover a small fire at a pyrotechnics depot outside of Bogotá.

Just as he started shooting, there was a massive explosion that rocked the small town.

Some houses were damaged and no one was seriously injured. So the story here is the video. Here it is via the BBC:

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated, Caracol reported.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta