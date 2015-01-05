Gov. Christie: Nobody Ribbed Me When The Cowboys Were Losing

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is taking a ribbing over his celebratory antics during the Dallas Cowboys' playoff win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The video shows Christie in an orange sweater going for a high-five but then settling for an awkward group hug with Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones.

Here's the moment:

In an interview with WFAN, Christie said nobody was "giving me a hard time" when the Cowboys were losing.

"We all know what this is about," he said. "I would take all the abuse ... in return for a Cowboys playoff win."

As for the sweater, Christie explained that it was not red but orange, and that it has become a good-luck charm for team.

"Here's the thing: The first Cowboys game I went to this year, I wore the orange sweater," he said. "As it turns out, there are some people in my universe who believe that [the sweater] then becomes a good-luck thing."

And if you're wondering, Christie has been a Cowboys fan forever. NewJersey.com explains that his love for the team comes from being a "huge fan of QB Roger Staubach when he [the governor] was younger."

