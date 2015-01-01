If You're Not Watching Sports, It's A Great Day To Watch A Movie

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And if you spend this New Year's Day in front of a screen, you have a choice. You can watch college football or take in one of the movies our listeners recommended on Facebook. Jean Ann Woll (ph) told us her favorite New Year's movie is "When Harry Met Sally," including the final New Year's party scene.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "WHEN HARRY MET SALLY")

BILLY CRYSTAL: (As Harry) I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want your rest of your life to start as soon as possible.

MEG RYAN: (As Sally) You see? That is just like you, Harry, you say things like that, and you make it impossible for me to hate you.

INSKEEP: Listener Michael Faust (ph) calls this holiday the day of sloth. His family watches "The Awful Truth."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "THE AWFUL TRUTH")

CARY GRANT: (As Jerry) Maybe you had the wrong partner.

RALPH BELLAMY: (As Daniel) There's a lot in what you say.

GRANT: (As Jerry) Can I have this waltz, Lucy?

INSKEEP: And Mary Beth Whitehouse (ph) greets the new year with "It's A Wonderful Life." She calls it, my annual reminder that who I am and what I do makes a difference to others.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE")

KAROLYN GRIMES: (As Zuzu) Look, Daddy. Teacher says every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.

JAMES STEWART: (As George) That's right. That's right. 'Attaboy. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.