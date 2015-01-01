© 2021
Heart Emoji Got Much Attention In 2014

Published January 1, 2015 at 5:21 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We are not going to say a word right now about 2014. We'll just use a symbol. It's an emoji, one of those drawings in a text message that's supposed to show how you feel. The Global Language Monitor's Top Word of 2014 is not a word. It's an emoji of a heart. The company says the spread of pictures in place of words reflects a broader transformation of English. Fine with me, as long as there's a picture of somebody rolling his eyes. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.