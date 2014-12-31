© 2021
Netflix Can Help Kids Get To Bed Early New Year's Eve

Published December 31, 2014 at 7:22 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Netflix launched a number of children's shows in recent months hoping to attract a younger audience. But the streaming service is on Team Parents tonight. To help trick kids going to bed early on New Year's Eve, Netflix is providing an on-demand countdown to midnight which you can play at 8 o'clock in the evening if you prefer. The countdown has not been tested on adults. But you could resort to it if your party guests start to get annoying. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.