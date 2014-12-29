© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Pa. Town To Ring In New Year With Giant Nail

Published December 29, 2014 at 6:19 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

Pennsylvania was once the national capital of nails. A census report in 1810 said Pennsylvanians made nine pounds of nails for each person in the state. This New Year's Eve a 200-year-old Pennsylvania town is celebrating. Never mind the ball drop in Times Square, West Fairview will drop a seven-foot-tall nail. The Sentinel reports other towns celebrate by dropping a button, a pickle and a giant pair of yellow pants.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.