Exercising Penguins Are A Hit With Tourists In Japan

Published December 29, 2014 at 6:23 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you ate a few too many Christmas cookies and you're thinking about a New Year's resolution, how about inspiration from some penguins? A zoo in Japan takes its penguins on a 30-minute waddle twice a day during the winter to keep them from getting too chubby. It's a hit with tourists. Visitors line the route and snap pictures of the penguins, some of whom pose. Not the reaction I'd expect from most humans I know if someone tried to photograph them on a treadmill. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.