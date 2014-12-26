We Raise A Glass To The Leathers Family And Their Names

© 2021
Good morning. I'm David Greene. Let's toast the Leather family. The Louisiana couple just welcomed a son into the world, and carried on what has become a naming tradition. The father is named Jack Daniels Leathers, so he and his wife Lydia named their baby boy Jim Beam. They say if they have another son, he'll be named Evan Williams - another bourbon brand. If it's a girl, they'll call her Sherry. One final detail from the Terrebonne Parish Courier, the couple was married by a judge named Johnny Walker. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.