Christmas Tree And Menorah Conrolled By Tweets

Published December 23, 2014 at 6:53 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Have you ever had trouble plugging and unplugging Christmas tree lights behind your tree? All those branches. Well, here's an alternative. A company in New Jersey lets you turn on or off their tree and menorah lights user Twitter. All you have to do is tweet at @Oxmas_Tree, use the hash tag #twinkle to turn on the lights or #figgypudding to turn them off. Hope this never gets used on radio hosts. Hash tag #stopdavidfromtalkingaboutthesteelers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.