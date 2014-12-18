Santa Pays An Early Visit To Cape Cod Eateries

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Santa Claus came early to the village of Hyannis on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. At a pink-painted coffee shop called Marylou's, a man walked in to deliver 15 envelopes to employees, each containing a crisp $100 bill. One employee described the stranger as having white hair and a white beard. A day later, this Saint Nick gave the same gift to employees at a nearby Dunkin' Donuts. He turned down a cup of coffee, instead saying, it is the season of giving. Indeed it is.

