Correct Name Gets Canadian Woman A Free European Trip

Happy to report that after much searching, a Canadian man has found his Elizabeth Gallagher. When Jordan Axani and his girlfriend broke up he was stuck with plane tickets for their vacation booked in her name. So he went on social media looking for someone else named Elizabeth Gallagher. The trip to Italy, France and India attracted hundreds of women - and men - offering to legally change their names, but he chose a real-life Elizabeth Gallagher of Nova Scotia.

