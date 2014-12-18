© 2021
Correct Name Gets Canadian Woman A Free European Trip

Published December 18, 2014 at 7:20 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

Happy to report that after much searching, a Canadian man has found his Elizabeth Gallagher. When Jordan Axani and his girlfriend broke up he was stuck with plane tickets for their vacation booked in her name. So he went on social media looking for someone else named Elizabeth Gallagher. The trip to Italy, France and India attracted hundreds of women - and men - offering to legally change their names, but he chose a real-life Elizabeth Gallagher of Nova Scotia.

