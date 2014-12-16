© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Brothers On C-SPAN Divided By Politics, United In Mortification By Mom's Call

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published December 16, 2014 at 3:19 PM EST

Brad and Dallas Woodhouse are brothers. Brad is president of the liberal group Americans United for Change. Dallas Woodhouse, a conservative, is president of Carolina Rising. They were both on C-SPAN's Washington Journal to talk about their documentary, Woodhouse Divided.

The documentary "is the story of all families and the kinds of stories they have around their thanksgiving tables and the conversations they'll have with their extended families round the Christmas table," Dallas Woodhouse said.

The brothers proceeded to field calls and argue about politics in general and the Affordable Care Act in particular. That's when their mother called in.

We can describe what happened next, but it's probably best to watch the video at around the 16:20 mark.

(h/t Washington Post)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur