Hallucinogenic Mushrooms Found At Buckingham Palace

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Queen of Hearts would've cried, off with their heads at the discovery of magic mushrooms in the palace garden. Britain's Buckingham Palace was more subdued when a gardening expert spotted hallucinogenic fungi there. Bright red and speckled with white, the mushrooms do look a lot like Christmas cookies. Though the Royals won't be nibbling, a palace spokesperson said fungi from the garden are not used in the palace kitchens. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.