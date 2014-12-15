Element Of Marriage Proposal Damages Building

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Last week, we told you about a well-executed marriage proposal - a guy used a GPS running app to spell out will you marry me? But they can't all be winners, like a Dutchman who dreamed up a scheme involving a crane. He planned to perch himself right outside his girlfriend's window and serenade her in song before popping the question. But the crane tipped over, smashing a hole in the roof of the apartment building. Nobody was hurt, and yes, she still said yes.