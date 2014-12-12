When Big Brother Is An Evil, Jewelry-Obsessed Necromancer

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. In Moscow, you can feel like you're being watched. For example, novelist Tom Rob Smith once described the clock atop old KGB headquarters as a beady eye watching over the city, all of which made it a bit too real when fans of "The Hobbit" proposed putting a giant Eye of Sauron on a skyscraper this week. In the "Lord Of The Rings" novels, the eye constantly watches over he who wears the ring. The Russian Orthodox Church called the eye a demonic symbol, and the plan was scrapped.