Walk In The Steps, If Not In The Image, Of A Communist Hero

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Capitalism is burrowing farther into the Western Hemisphere's bastion of communism. It affected a son of the revolutionary Che Guevara. In the 1950s, Guevara rode a motorcycle across South America. His son Ernesto proposes to honor that ride, leading tourists on rides across Cuba. Of course you take an American Harley-Davidson. Of course you stay in five-star hotels. You pay $3,000 and up, but you get to visit Che Guevara's tomb. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.