© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Walk In The Steps, If Not In The Image, Of A Communist Hero

Published December 11, 2014 at 5:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Capitalism is burrowing farther into the Western Hemisphere's bastion of communism. It affected a son of the revolutionary Che Guevara. In the 1950s, Guevara rode a motorcycle across South America. His son Ernesto proposes to honor that ride, leading tourists on rides across Cuba. Of course you take an American Harley-Davidson. Of course you stay in five-star hotels. You pay $3,000 and up, but you get to visit Che Guevara's tomb. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.