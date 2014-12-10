The NFL's Owners Approve New Off-Field Conduct Policy
As it nears the end of a season marred by allegations of domestic abuse by players, the NFL's owners voted to strengthen the league's personal conduct policy Wednesday. The changes include a "baseline" suspension of six games without pay for a first violation in domestic abuse and sexual assault cases.
The new policy could help dispel some of the criticism directed at players, teams and Commissioner Roger Goodell this season, over the handling of two high-profile cases: the domestic abuse case involving Ray Rice and the child abuse case involving Adrian Peterson.
The changes would be made under the NFL commissioner's authority to "define and sanction conduct detrimental to the NFL," the league says, citing its bylaws. They outline a set of steps that the league, teams and players would follow when allegations of abuse arise.
The new Personal Conduct Policy also specifies more prohibited conduct than had previously been outlined.
Here are some highlights of the policy:
The policy applies to "everyone in the NFL," including players, coaches and owners.
