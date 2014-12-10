© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Lebron Somehow Forgets British Royals' Well-Known 'No Touching' Rule

Published December 10, 2014 at 5:21 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James posed for photos with a visiting fan. And he did what any American would do. He put his arm around the woman's shoulder. She was Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. British newspapers called this poor etiquette - unwritten but widely understood. Apparently you do not touch a royal unless invited. Years ago, Michelle Obama put her arm around the queen. Just a little reminder of a little country the British do not run anymore. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.