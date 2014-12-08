FBI Wanted Little To Do With James Bond, Memo Reveals

Auric Goldfinger might have expected James Bond to die, but the FBI wanted nothing to do with 007. That's according to FBI records released today from the agency's vault.

At issue was a request from Harry Saltzman, who with Albert Broccoli produced the Bond films, seeking to use a military aircraft for Goldfinger. In the film, Bond thwarts the title character from stealing the precious metal from Fort Knox. (It was the 1960s, folks.)

The FBI, in the memo from director J. Edgar Hoover's office to bureaus in Miami and Los Angeles, noted that Saltzman said the bureau, which has an integral role in Ian Fleming's book of the same name, would be cast in a positive light. But the FBI wasn't interested.

"The type of book written by Fleming is certainly not the type where we would want any mention of the FBI or a portrayal of FBI Agents, no matter how favorable they might look in the movie," the memo said. "Fleming's stories generally center around sex and bizarre situations and, certainly, are not the type with which we would want to be associated."

The memo instructs the FBI's Miami bureau to contact Saltzman and "bring forcefully to his attention" the fact the law prohibited the FBI's name from being used without its permission.

Despite the objections, the film was a blockbuster.

(h/t The Guardian)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.