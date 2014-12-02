For This Reindeer, The Game Is Hide And Seek

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with a story of reindeer games, maybe it's hide-and-go-seek. Tinsel is a rare albino reindeer, the main attraction at a Christmas tree farm in England. But the animal escaped his enclosure and remains on the loose. The owner thinks the Tinsel will be OK in the wild. After all he comes from a much colder climate in Finland. But locals are on the lookout. And Tinsel is hard to miss unless it snows. With his bright, white fur you could even say he glows. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.