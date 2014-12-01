© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Chinese Chicken Breeder Builds DIY Orange Submarine

Published December 1, 2014 at 6:59 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the town where he was born, a Chinese chicken-breeder built an orange submarine. Tan Young built this craft, which he christened Happy Lamb, and can live beneath the waves for 45 minutes. He did this even though he has never heard The Beatles's "Yellow Submarine." He says he doesn't know any songs about brightly colored underwater vessels. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.