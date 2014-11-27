© 2021
Passengers Push Plane In Below Freezing Weather

Published November 27, 2014 at 5:59 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Lots of Americans have been traveling through stormy weather to be with family this Thanksgiving, and maybe a few have had to push a stuck car. In Arctic Russia this week, airline passengers got out and pushed a stuck plane. An amateur video captured the bundled passengers giving it their all in minus-60 degrees, though a tractor is also visible likely doing the real work. And the airport director sniffed, they just wanted a selfie. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.