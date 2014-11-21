Update: Venice Isn't Banning Rolling Suitcases

ARUN RATH, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Arun Rath. Venice, Italy is full of beautiful sites and beautiful sounds. There are street musicians and gondoliers who will sing arias as they push you along the canals. But there's also this - rolling suitcases bumping along those cobblestone streets. The Venetian government has banned them. To avoid a fine, you need a suitcase with quiet inflatable tires. One problem - no such thing exists yet.