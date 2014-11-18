German Town Uses Neo-Nazi March For Its Benefit

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A German town decided that when it comes to neo-Nazis, if you can't beat 'em, repurpose them. Nazi groups have marched for years through the town where one of Hitler's aides is buried. Residents could not stop the annual march so they had it sponsored. Local companies pledged cash. For every mile the Nazis marched, companies donated to a support group for neo-Nazis who want out. The marchers didn't know until they saw signs thanking them for their help.