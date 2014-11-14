11th Earl Of Sandwich Weighs In On British Labor Issue

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Here's a story that's got to have headline writers licking their chops. The 11th Earl of Sandwich has weighed in on a labor issue in Britain. The question is whether a sandwich-making company should hire migrant laborers from Hungary. John Montagu, whose ancestors are said to have invented the idea of tucking meat between slices of bread, said foreign workers make a fine product. And so, yes, the BBC can report the Earl of Sandwich says Hungary workers make good sandwiches. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.