Just In Time For The Holidays: A Life-Size T. Rex Replica

Published November 11, 2014 at 6:42 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's 40-feet long, weighs a ton. His nickname - Stan - and could be yours for this holiday season. It's what we've all been waiting for - a life-sized replica skeleton of a T. rex. The original was found in South Dakota. The replica is for sale in the Hammacher Schlemmer Christmas catalog. Stan is said to be museum quality - whatever that means for a replica - and it's a mere $100,000 plus flat-rate shipping. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.