© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

In China, Dreaded Process Of Getting Visa To The U.S. May Get Easier

By Frank Langfitt
Published November 11, 2014 at 10:45 AM EST
Chinese citizens wait to submit their visa applications at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing in 2012. Wait times for interviews once could stretch to a month or more.
Chinese citizens wait to submit their visa applications at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing in 2012. Wait times for interviews once could stretch to a month or more.

On Wednesday, the U.S. will begin offering Chinese tourists and business people multiple-entry visas valid for up to 10 years. The change, announced by President Obama in Beijing, is designed to help the American economy and build goodwill in China. China's Foreign Ministry says it will reciprocate.

The first impression most Chinese have of the U.S. government comes when they apply for a visa. For years, they've dreaded the process.

"It was humiliating," says Mei Zhang, who runs WildChina.com, which caters to sophisticated travelers coming to China and has another business taking well-to-do Chinese overseas. "If anyone has experienced the Beijing cold winter, you stood out there in the street for three hours waiting to get into the [U.S.] Embassy."

Then, Chinese often had to convince a visa officer they weren't secretly planning to emigrate to America.

According to the U.S. Department of State, wait times for interviews — which once could last for a month or longer — have improved in recent years and now average less than a week. In fiscal year 2014, the U.S. processed nearly 2 million applications from Chinese for nonimmigrant visas.

Sparing people from having to reapply for a new visa each year will make travel even easier, Zhang says.

"This has removed a major obstacle," she says. "You can go back to America again and again."

Ryan Becker, director of communications for Visit California, a nonprofit tourism promotion group, says Chinese tourists are the fastest-growing group of foreign visitors to the state. He says they spent nearly $2 billion there last year — more than tourists from any other country.

"We're very excited by the changes," Becker says of the visa extension. "It's the kind of smart policy that we think makes sense on many different levels."

Becker says Chinese visits to California were already expected to double by 2017, and that the change in the visa policy will mean even more tourists and more spending.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Frank Langfitt
Frank Langfitt is NPR's London correspondent. He covers the UK and Ireland, as well as stories elsewhere in Europe.
See stories by Frank Langfitt