Va. Couple Discovers Civil War Graffiti In Their Home

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This was not the worst act of vandalism in the Civil War, but it's the most recently discovered. A couple in Berryville, Virginia, removed paint from a stairwell in their house and found graffiti from the 1860s. Confederate soldiers drew their president, Jefferson Davis. They also left a message for Union troops, signed, a Rebel that has given you a many sound thrashings - doubtless true, although, the house was soon in Union hands.