Va. Couple Discovers Civil War Graffiti In Their Home

Published November 10, 2014 at 7:40 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. This was not the worst act of vandalism in the Civil War, but it's the most recently discovered. A couple in Berryville, Virginia, removed paint from a stairwell in their house and found graffiti from the 1860s. Confederate soldiers drew their president, Jefferson Davis. They also left a message for Union troops, signed, a Rebel that has given you a many sound thrashings - doubtless true, although, the house was soon in Union hands. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.