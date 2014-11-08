5th Teen Dies From Injuries In Oct. 24 Wash. School Shooting

A fifth teenager has died from wounds sustained in a Washington state school shooting two weeks ago.

Andrew Fryberg, 15, died Friday, according to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he has been treated since the Oct. 24 shooting.

The Associated Press says Fryberg was a cousin of shooter Jaylen Fryberg who died from self-inflicted wounds after opening fire in a crowded cafeteria at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Wash., about 30 miles north of Seattle.

"We express our thanks for the amazing support from the community, as well as from everyone around the world that have been praying for us all through this tragic event," Andrew Fryberg's family said in a statement released by the hospital.

The AP says Andrew Fryberg was the last wounded student still hospitalized. On Thursday, Nate Hatch, 14, was released from Harborview and returned home. He had been shot in the jaw, according to AP.

As we reported at the time of the shooting, the family of Jaylen Fryberg, a popular freshman at Marysville-Pilchuk, were prominent members of the Native American Tulalip Tribes.

Jaylen and a girl, Zoe Galasso, 14, died at the scene. Four others, Andrew Fryberg and Nate Hatch and two girls, Shaylee Chuckulnaskit, 14, and Gia Soriano, 14, were wounded. Chuckulnaskit and Soriano later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

