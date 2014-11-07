OOPS! 'Morning Edition's' Best Bloopers

Painter Salvador Dalí once said, "Have no fear of perfection — you'll never reach it."

Writer George Orwell opined, "The essence of being human is that one does not seek perfection."

And, as the great philosopher Tina Fey says, "Perfect is overrated. Perfect is boring."

It is in this spirit that, as part of this week's celebration of Morning Edition's 35th anniversary, we share some of our less-than-perfect moments.

