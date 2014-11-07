© 2021
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The WNCW Outback Opry series opens May 1st with Acoustic Syndicate. Click here for tickets!

Locket Leads To Identity Of Unknown Soldier

Published November 7, 2014 at 8:06 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a story of how a gold locket held a key to identifying an unknown soldier. He fell in the fields of France in 1918 - World War I. His remains were discovered a few years ago, along with a locket containing a strand of hair and inscribed with the name of his Winnipeg sweetheart. The girls name was traced to the will of Canadian soldier Sidney Halliday. Thanks to a long-ago romance, Halliday will now get a full military funeral. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.